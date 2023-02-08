Considering keeping the kids up to watch the Super Bowl? Sleep experts have advice.

One person almost stole the show from Nick Foles as he celebrated a Super Bowl on the field in Minnesota: Lily Foles, then only 7 months old, adorned with pink earmuffs and a green hair band. Her MVP father lifted her up in the air, showing the world that her presence made winning the Lombardi Trophy all the more special.

Five years after the elder Foles kept Lily up past her bedtime to see Philadelphia’s first-ever Super Bowl win, the Eagles are again in the big game. Fans with little kids at home need to decide whether to disrupt a precious sleep routine to include their children in what could be another milestone celebration for Philadelphia.

The Inquirer asked a sleep psychologist and sleep physician from the Sleep Center at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia for advice for parents ahead of Super Bowl Sunday.

Prepare

The Super Bowl starts at 6:30 p.m. and runs, on average, for more than 3½ hours. The Eagles’ 2018 win was closer to four.

Dreaming of taking your kid to celebrate along a North-South artery that won’t be named out of fear of jinx? Prepare for it.

Suzanne Beck, a physician and medical director of the Sleep Center, recommends having a low-key weekend ahead of the Super Bowl, to ensure that kids are getting the right amount of sleep Friday and Saturday.

Minimize disruption

Sleep is important to every aspect of a child’s life. Sleep has a role in regulating mood, appetite, immune functioning, and ability to focus, Melisa Moore, a sleep psychologist, said via email.

Situations in which kids stay up past bedtime come up, and one night isn’t a big deal. But try to keep schedule changes to no more than two hours, Moore said.

“If your child goes to bed at 8, you wouldn’t let them go to bed later than 10,” she said.

Alternatives to staying up

What is best for each kid would depend on their own tolerance for lack of sleep and their ability to fall back asleep.

Moore said that waking up a child to tell them the outcome of the game could work if your child usually goes back to sleep quickly on their own.

Alternatively, if the child can read, leave them a surprise for the morning.

“You could tell the child that you will write the score on a piece of paper beside the bed and if they happen to wake on their own, they can check it,” Moore said.

Return to routine ASAP

If you do decide that it’s worth keeping your child up, be ready to return to routine first thing Monday morning.

In other words: Don’t let your kid skip school on Monday to catch up on sleep, Beck said.

Similarly, she recommends against letting children have a long or late nap the following day. The concern is that one late night will become two and then a sleep pattern will be disrupted.

Beck also reminds parents that if they keep a kid awake late, they need to be prepared for the consequences the day after.

“They might not be themselves the next day, so you wouldn’t want to do anything too important or you might want to understand if they’re acting out,” she said.

Speaking of routine, Beck reminds Philly parents that if for decades the Eagles’ winning the Super Bowl was a once-in-a-lifetime event, a second run in five years suggests things might be changing. Five-year-olds have already been alive for one Super Bowl victory. Thinking about it in these terms can reduce the pressure.

“It is quite an exciting event and something to be witnessed by some, maybe not by ones that are susceptible to decreased sleep,” Beck said, adding, “Go Birds and be safe!”