17 Philadelphia-area hospitals earn top grades in fall Leapfrog report card

For the first time in years, none of the Philadelphia region’s hospitals received a D grade for safety in the latest report card released Thursday from Leapfrog, a national hospital watchdog organization.

Leapfrog releases safety ratings for some 3,000 hospitals nationally twice a year. The nonprofit grades hospitals on 22 safety metrics, such as infection rates and preventable errors, that are reported by the hospitals to the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. Another seven safety indicators come from Leapfrog’s own survey that hospitals voluntarily complete. Fall ratings include data from 2021 to 2025.

Leapfrog rated a total of 41 hospitals in Philadelphia and the surrounding New Jersey and Pennsylvania counties. Seventeen received top marks, with hospitals owned by Jefferson Health, Main Line Health, and Virtua Health among those that scored A ratings.

Penn Medicine hospitals maintained C grades. The health system’s hospitals were downgraded last year, when Leapfrog changed the way it calculates ratings for hospitals that do not share data with the organization.

Previously, hospitals that didn’t provide their own data were assigned a score based on the average response from other hospitals in the area. Now, hospitals that do not respond to Leapfrog’s survey are assigned the lowest rating for those categories.

Crozer-Chester Medical Center and Taylor Hospital had a long pattern of D ratings from Leapfrog before closing earlier this year. After years of neglect and financial mismanagement, the hospitals were shut down by their for-profit owner, Prospect Medical Holdings, as part of the company’s bankruptcy proceedings.

Chestnut Hill Hospital, owned by Temple Health, received a C this fall, up from a D in the spring.

Temple’s main hospital and Jeanes campus received B ratings, down from As in the spring.

Find out how your hospital fared: