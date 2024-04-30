Main Line Health, Jefferson Health pledge to reduce greenhouse gas emissions

Main Line Health and Jefferson Health are the latest Philadelphia-area health systems to commit to reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Main Line Health on Tuesday signed on to the Health Sector Climate Pledge, which calls on health systems to cut their greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030 and eliminate emissions by 2050. Nationally, more than 130 health organizations, including Penn Medicine, have joined the voluntary initiative since the White House and Department of Health and Human Services created it in 2022.

Jefferson Health is reducing its greenhouse gas emissions as part of a sustainability initiative by The Joint Commission, a leading hospital accreditation organization, the 18-hospital system said Tuesday.

The Joint Commission’s Sustainable Healthcare Certification recognizes hospital systems that commit to decreasing waste and pollution by targeting at least three sources of greenhouse gas emissions.

Jefferson is focusing on reducing its usage of electricity, natural gas and vehicle fuel across its hospitals in Philadelphia, Bucks and Montgomery Counties, and South Jersey.