Philadelphia measles outbreak grows to six cases

A measles outbreak in Philadelphia has expanded to six confirmed and three suspected cases, city health officials said Friday.

This includes two confirmed cases in people who were exposed at a day-care center in Northeast Philadelphia, according to the Department of Public Health, which says they were infected after a city resident diagnosed with measles violated quarantine rules.

People who are vaccinated are not at risk from exposure.

The measles outbreak began last month when an infant was hospitalized at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. It took two days before the infant developed the rash characteristic to measles, and by that time other patients were infected. They included an infant who was too young to get vaccinated, an unvaccinated older child, and the older child’s unvaccinated parent.

The person who broke quarantine rules exposed people in multiple locations, including at a Center City building with Jefferson Health offices and the Multicultural Education Station Day Care at 6919 Castor Ave in late December.

The two cases confirmed Friday were the first infections known to have spread outside of CHOP.

Measles is a highly infectious virus that spreads through breathing in droplets or touching infected surfaces, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The illness can be especially dangerous for children under 5, pregnant people, and those with weakened immune systems.

Here is what you need to know about measles and this cluster:

What are the symptoms of measles?

Measles symptoms appear up to two weeks after an exposure, according to the CDC. Initially, measles presents like a regular flulike illness: patients may have a high fever, runny nose and red, watery eyes.

After two or three days, small white spots may appear inside the mouth.

Three to five days after the symptoms begin, the rash commonly associated with measles breaks out. The rash usually begins on the face with small red spots that spread to the neck and body.

When do babies get their measles vaccine?

The MMR vaccine provides protection against measles, mumps and rubella.

The CDC recommends that children receive the first dose of the MMR when they are 12-15 months old.

People who are vaccinated are not at risk of exposure. An unvaccinated person exposed to measles should isolate for 21 days.

For additional information about where to get children vaccinated in Philadelphia, visit the health department’s website.

Is measles deadly?

A measles infection can lead to respiratory failure, inflammation of the brain, and death.

Of every 1,000 children who are infected with measles, between one and three will die, according to the Department of Health.

Before the measles vaccines was available, 400 to 500 people died of the virus each year in the United States.

Where and when were the exposures?

The department is contacting people potentially exposed to measles on the following occasions:

Jefferson Health building at 33 S. Ninth St. on Dec. 19 between 2 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Multicultural Education Station Day Care at 6919 Castor Ave on Dec. 20 and 21. CHOP emergency department on Dec 28.

In addition, the department is investigating suspected exposure at:

St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children emergency department between the night of Dec. 30 and midafternoon Dec. 31. St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children inpatient unit 5 North between Dec. 31 and Jan 3. Nazareth Hospital emergency department on Dec. 31 and Jan 2.

The health department wants unvaccinated people in any of the locations identified for known or possible exposures, and who are not otherwise immune to measles, to contact their health provider as soon as possible. That includes children under 15 months who typically have not yet had the MMR vaccine.