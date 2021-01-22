He did not have a fever and the rest of his vital signs were normal. There have been several recent cases of children in our clinic with conversion disorders where after experiencing a significant emotional trauma, an individual feels a loss of all muscle strength, but all physical tests are normal and an inciting stressful event is usually identified. This didn’t seem the case for this boy, as his family seemed genuinely concerned, and he was still in his soccer gear as he lay on the examining room bed.