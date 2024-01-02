How clean are hospital rooms in Philadelphia? See how patients rated each hospital.

The Philadelphia area is home to world-class hospitals, but don’t expect the hospital room to be clean.

Patients in Philadelphia-area hospitals rated their room and bathroom as “always” clean 66% of the time, data from a federal survey shows. Nationally, 72% of patients responded that their room was always clean.

Earning the highest marks for cleanliness were two specialty surgical hospitals — Rothman Orthopaedic Specialty Hospital in Bensalem and Physicians Care Surgical Hospital in Royersford. Patients rated rooms as “always” clean nearly 90% of the time at both hospitals, which are majority owned by Jefferson Health.

Nazareth Hospital had the highest rate of patients who said their room was dirty. More than a quarter of respondents said their room at the Trinity Health Mid-Atlantic in Northeast Philadelphia was “sometimes” or “never” clean.

Nazareth was one of 10 Philadelphia-area hospitals where patients rated rooms “always” clean less than 60% of the time.

The data comes from the Centers for Medicare and Medicare Service’s most recent update of the Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems — a survey of patients’ experience in more than 4,000 hospitals across the nation. The survey results capture all of 2022.

The survey allows patients compare hospitals based on qualities such as room cleanliness and how pleasant were interactions with staff, said Jason Tong, a surgical resident at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania who researches patient reviews. But the results are a reflection of patient experiences, not of health outcomes.

Patients were asked to answer the question: During this hospital stay, how often were your room and bathroom kept clean? The answer choices are “never,” “sometimes,” “usually,” or “always.”

Here’s a look at how patients ranked hospital and bathroom cleanliness in 41 hospitals in the Philadelphia region: