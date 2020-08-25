Institutions throughout society are starting to better recognize the harms of systemic racism, and the need to invest in addressing the root causes. These can be as large as unemployment and food insecurity, and as subtle as the unconscious biases that persist in the majority culture among people who still don’t understand how they might be perpetuating harmful attitudes. Last month, for example, Penn Medicine announced that every department will appoint a vice chair for inclusion, diversity, and equity, that Martin Luther King Day will become a paid holiday for employees, and that everyone must participate in unconscious-bias training.