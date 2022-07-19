The Philadelphia Department of Public Health has retooled its COVID-19 call line to help people exposed to monkeypox get vaccinated.

Callers to (215) 685-5488 will receive prompts to talk to a health department worker who will collect information about their monkeypox exposure. If a caller has been exposed but has not developed symptoms, the person can receive an appointment to be vaccinated at a city health centers.

As of Monday, appointments were available within 24 hours of calling.

Cases are increasingly daily in Philadelphia, although the official count remains low. The city reported 17 confirmed and probable monkeypox cases Friday. By Monday that number had nearly doubled to 33.

Four days after exposure is the ideal time to administer vaccines, health officials say, but the vaccine, Jynneos, still can be effective up to two weeks after exposure if the person has not developed symptoms.

The virus has so far been reported overwhelmingly among men who have had sex with men, particularly those who recently have had multiple partners. The virus is not a sexually transmitted disease and can spread through close contact by airborne particles, and by touching the rashes and lesions caused by the infection as well as material that has been in contact with an infected person.

The virus has not been fatal in the United States, but the lesions it causes can be extremely painful and last for up to a month. Treatments for people who have developed symptoms are in short supply. As of Friday, more than 1,800 monkeypox cases have been reported nationally, according to the CDC.

