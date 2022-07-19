Monkeypox vaccines will be offered more widely in Philadelphia, with more shots arriving after case counts have doubled in recent days.

The Philadelphia Department of Public Health Tuesday began inviting recent patients at the city’s sexually transmitted infection clinic who identified as men who have sex with men to get doses. It also introduced a retooled phone line to help people exposed to the virus make an appointment for vaccination.

The city is following the lead of other large urban health systems in bucking federal recommendations to hold supplies in reserve for a second dose in a month in order to get vaccines out in the face of a widening national outbreak.

Vaccines still won’t be as widely available in the city as health experts have said is needed to fully contain the virus.

The city’s access to vaccines is improving. Just last week, Philadelphia had 225 doses of Jynneos, the monkeypox vaccine supplied by the federal government. This week, the city received 1,360 more doses, with 1,020 more expected within the week.

That is allowing Philadelphia to expand vaccination beyond people who have already been exposed to the virus.

The city health department recommended people ask a series of questions before being intimate with someone:

Have you been around someone who had monkeypox?

Are you feeling sick?

Do you have a rash or lesions on your body?

“If they answer yes to any of those questions, you should avoid close contact and use gloves or avoid touching things that they have touched,” said James Garrow, a spokesperson for the city health department.

Vaccine rollout in an expanding monkeypox outbreak

The monkeypox outbreak so far has not been fatal in the U.S., but the virus causes extremely painful lesions that can last up to a month.

Monkeypox so far has been spreading overwhelmingly among men who have sex with other men. While it is not a sexually transmitted disease, intimate contact involved with sex creates ideal conditions for the virus to spread.

The virus can be transmitted through the air, by direct contact with the rashes or lesions it causes, or by touching material that has been in contact with an infected person. Health officials recommend people with the virus isolate.

The number of cases in Philadelphia has grown to 33 as of Monday, almost double the count of 17 on Friday. Philadelphia’s monkeypox cases now make up more than half of the 61 cases reported in Pennsylvania. The case count nationally has grown to almost 2,000.

Health experts have said controlling the virus will require a more proactive approach, vaccinating the population at high risk of exposure to the virus before they’ve encountered it.

Philadelphia is largely limiting vaccine access to people who have been exposed to the virus, with priority given to people identified through contact tracing as having been exposed to a person with a confirmed or probable monkeypox case.

The city is also making vaccines available to patients seen in the last three months at Health Center 1 — the city’s sexually transmitted infection clinic just off Broad Street in South Philadelphia — who identified as men who have sex with men.

Meanwhile, people who have been exposed to the virus can call (215) 685-5488 to determine whether they are eligible for vaccination. Self-reported exposures aren’t as high a priority as people with exposure confirmed through contact tracing, Garrow said.

The vaccine should ideally be administered four days after exposure, but can be effective up to two weeks after a person is exposed to an infected person if there are no symptoms present.

The first dose provides robust protection against the virus, health experts have said, with a second shot ensuring that protection is more long-lasting.

The health department feels confident that giving people single doses, even if a second dose isn’t available within a month, won’t put people at risk.

“The literature says the first dose is protective for a period of time,” Garrow said. “If you miss that four-week window it’s okay.”

Limited supplies push big cities to offer vaccines outside of fed guidelines

By prioritizing first doses, Philadelphia is following the example set by New York City, which in turn is copying the approach to vaccination in Great Britain and Canada, according to that city’s health department.

Philadelphia, though, is still not planning on making the doses as widely available as in other cities seeing larger outbreaks.

In New York, any adult men, whether gay, bisexual, trans, or gender non-conforming or non-binary, who have had anonymous sex or multiple sexual encounters with other men over the past 14 days are eligible for vaccination. Washington D.C. has a broader eligibility list, including transgender women or nonbinary persons assigned male at birth who have sex with men, sex workers of any gender or orientations, and staff at establishments where sexual activity occurs.

Philly’s outbreak case load hasn’t reached the numbers seen in cities like New York, which has reported more than 600 cases, or Washington D.C., which has the most cases per capita than any state with 122, according to The Washington Post.

“HHS has been focusing (vaccine distribution) very much on places where they’re seeing a huge number of cases,” Garrow said. “We just haven’t seen as many cases.”

At the Mazzoni Center, a Philadelphia health clinic focused on LGBTQ patients, a spokesperson noted even health care workers who treat people with monkeypox have not yet been prioritized for vaccination.