The Philadelphia medical examiner’s is expected to release the remains of two victims of the 1985 MOVE bombing back to the victims’ brother on Wednesday, ending more than a year of unanswered questions and fighting to put the two to rest.

On Wednesday morning, the city is expected to to release the remains of Katricia and Zanetta Dotson at the Philadelphia Medical Examiner’s Office. The Katricia and Zanetta will then be taken to Ivy Hill Cemetery and Crematory to be cremated. The remains will then be turned over to Lionell Dotson, the victims’ brother. Dotson was present to be at the Medical Examiner’s office Wednesday morning.

Katricia and Zanetta were 12 and 14 when police dropped a bomb on the Osage Avenue home, killing them along with nine others in the ensuing fire. The cremated remains of Katricia and Zanetta will be presented to Dotson in two receptacles, said his attorney Daniel Hartstein.

The expected transfer of Katricia and Zanetta ends a more than year-long battle to find out what happened to their remains.

Last spring, the Dotsons learned that skeletal remains, likely Katricia’s, had been kept by University of Pennsylvania anthropologists since the investigation into the bombing and had even been used in online anthropology courses and seen by thousands of students without their consent.

A few weeks after the discovery, the city’s health commissioner, Thomas Farley, resigned after admitting that the city Medical Examiner’s Office also had remains of MOVE victims.

Katricia and Zanetta’s mother was Consuewella Dotson Africa, a prominent member of MOVE, the Black liberation group with a back-to-nature message that had squared off with police numerous times during its existence.

Consuewella was imprisoned with eight other MOVE members after a 1978 shootout that killed a Philadelphia police officer. Despite his family trying to get custody of his sisters, Katricia and Zanetta stayed in the house on Osage Avenue, where Lionell often visited them, he said.

Lionell had lived with his grandmother since his mother’s arrest.

Nine others were killed in the fire, including three other children. After police dropped the bomb, city officials let the fire burn, destroying blocks of rowhouses and displacing dozens of neighbors. No city official was ever criminally charged in the bombing.