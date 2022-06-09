A year-long, independent investigation commissioned by Philadelphia officials over the handling of the remains of victims of the MOVE bombing was unable to determine exactly how or why a box of the victims’ bones languished in the city medical examiner’s office for decades, officials announced Thursday.

Also still unknown is why an office employee, directed to cremate the remains in 2017 without notifying the victims’ next-of-kin, instead disregarded the order. The remains were found in cold storage in the office last year, days after former health commissioner Thomas Farley resigned over his order to cremate them.

Several key players in the incident, including several former medical examiners and the employee who disobeyed the cremation order, refused to speak to investigators from the law firms Dechert and Montgomery, McCracken, Walker & Rhoads. The firms developed a 257-page report on their findings, released Thursday afternoon, which includes recommendations for improvements in policies and record keeping in the medical examiner’s office.

Eleven people, including five children, were killed in the notorious 1985 bombing, when police dropped a bomb on the fortified West Philadelphia house where the MOVE organization was headquartered. The resulting fire killed all but two people in the house and burned down blocks of surrounding rowhomes. For years, MOVE families battled to bury the remains of their loved ones, and in 2021 were shocked to learn that anthropologists from the University of Pennsylvania had retained, and in some cases displayed in online lectures, bones of at least one of the children killed in the bombing.

Then, on the 36th anniversary of the bombing, came another stunning admission: then-health commissioner Farley admitted that in 2017, a box of bones and bone fragments from MOVE victims was found in the medical examiner’s office, and that he had ordered it cremated without informing families. Farley resigned; the medical examiner, Sam Gulino, was suspended.

ME staffers later found the box that had been slated to cremated. City officials promised answers: “We are getting to the bottom of many different disturbing questions, including why these remains were held for decades, and why they were still held after being directed to be cremated,” Mayor Jim Kenney said in a statement in May 2021.

But, according to Thursday’s report, those answers are still out of reach.

Investigators found a number of problems with the handling of all MOVE victims’ remains — not just those found last year.

The medical examiner’s files and documents on the victims were “incomplete, inconsistent, and, at times, contradictory,” investigators wrote in their report. They kept no logs on which remains were released to funeral homes or cemeteries. “As a result, we are unable to conclude definitively what remains, if any, were released for the respective victims and actually buried or cremated between May 1985 and September 1986, when the last of the victims’ remains were purportedly formally released to the families,” investigators wrote.

Lionell Dotson, who is the father of two of the victims of the 1985 bombing, Katricia and Zanetta Dotson, said the reports demonstrated that the city has not acted in good faith since the 1985 tragedy.

”Throughout this process, Mayor Jim Kenney, the city of Philadelphia and the University of Pennsylvania have asked us to trust them,” Dotson said. “But this report makes it clear that they simply aren’t trustworthy.”

Dotson’s attorney Bakari Sellers said the report’s recommendation that the bombing victims’ causes of death be changed to homicide was long past due.

”Katricia and Zanetta Dotson didn’t have an accident. The City killed them,” Sellers said. “If Mayor Kenney wants to make things right, then he should start there. Tell the truth and start treating the victims and their families with basic human decency.”

The investigators also gave recommendations on 16 improvements the office should implement, including adding staffing, improving communication with families during death investigations, better record keeping and documentation, and changing the official cause of death for all 11 MOVE victims from accidents to homicides.

“Some of the changes recommended are already in process,” the Philadelphia Department of Public Health stated in a response to the report. “Some will be challenging due to funding constraints. In addition to the changes recommended by the investigators, we are committed to working with the families of the victims to identify a respectful plan for how to handle the remains and will be reaching out in the near future to initiate those conversations.”

The health department stated the acting medical examiner will issue new death certificates for the victims.

The Medical Examiner’s Office is not accredited. The report recommended it get accreditation, a process the health department said could take several years. The office lost its accreditation by the National Association of Medical Examiners in 2003 and has since struggled to hit the benchmarks to regain it. Counterparts in other big cities such as Los Angeles and Chicago have maintained their accreditation, but the Philadelphia office’s dilapidated building in University City and its crushing workload — its pathologists on average handle 20% more autopsies and related exams a year than recommended — are among the reasons that have kept it from qualifying, The Inquirer reported last year.

The review also recommended the city make a concerted effort to educate Philadelphians about the MOVE bombing and the lasting effects it had on both the Cobbs Creek neighborhood and Philadelphia. It noted that city residents who didn’t grow up in Philadelphia, including staff in the Medical Examiner’s Office and the health department, as well as younger Philadelphians, aren’t well informed about the event.

A new memorial commemorating the incident may be in order, as well as a memorial or marker near the graves of the children killed in the bombing, the report stated. Currently, the children killed are in unmarked graves in Eden Cemetery.

The report also recommended the medical examiner’s office make efforts to identify the remains from the MOVE bombing, including by using the most recent scientific and technological resources.

This is a developing story and will be updated.