Nemours Children’s Health opened a specialty care and surgery center in Malvern

Nemours Children’s Health opened of 43,000-square-foot specialty care and ambulatory surgical center in Malvern, the Wilmington nonprofit said Monday. The center is part of a $50 million investment in Southeastern Pennsylvania facilities during the past four years.

The Malvern site offers 18 medical and surgical specialties, including a concussion program, onsite imaging, developmental medicine specialists, a sleep center, plus physical, occupational and speech therapies, Nemours said.

The new center is in the Uptown Worthington development at the intersection of Routes 202 and 29 in Chester County. It follows the 2022 opening of an expanded site in Abington, which moved from Willow Grove, and the opening last year of a center in Broomall, which consolidated services that had been in Bryn Mawr and Newtown Square.

Last month Nemours, which has hospitals in Wilmington and Orlando, announced that it was taking over some pediatric services at Crozer Health in Delaware County. It began staffing the neonatal intensive care unit at Crozer-Chester Medical Center in January, and will provide pediatric cardiology services at Crozer.

Nemours is rebuilding its presence in Southeastern Pennsylvania. Its market share suffered in 2022 when Main Line Health ended a 25-year affiliation with Nemours in favor of Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, which opened a small hospital in King of Prussia, also in 2022.