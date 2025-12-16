10-year-old boy severely burned in Northeast Philadelphia plane crash comes home from hospital

The 10-year-old boy who was severely burned in the Northeast Philadelphia plane crash was headed home on Tuesday after spending nearly a year in the hospital, his grandmother, Alberta “Amira” Brown said.

“It’s the best thing ever that he’ll be home for the holidays,” Brown said in the morning as the boy prepared to leave Weisman Children’s rehabilitation hospital in South Jersey. “He is truly happy to be coming home.”

Ramesses Vazquez Viana, then 9, suffered burns to 90% of his body on Jan. 31 when a Learjet medical transport crashed on Cottman Avenue near the Roosevelt Mall, killing all six people on board.

Ramesses had been riding in a car with his father, Steven Dreuitt Jr., and Dreuitt’s fiancée, Dominique Goods Burke. Dreuitt, 37, died in the blaze. Goods Burke, 34, died in April from her injuries after spending nearly three months at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

A bystander saw Ramesses after he escaped from the car; the boy’s back was on fire, and his shirt was burned away.

Police took Ramesses to St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children, and he was later airlifted to Shriners Children’s hospital in Boston. He underwent more than 40 surgeries, including multiple skin grafts. He spent months in physical therapy relearning how to get out of bed, walk and climb stairs, according family interviews with CBS News.

His classmates from Smedley Elementary School in the Philadelphia’s Frankford neighborhood cheered him on from afar, writing him cards and sending videos.

Ramesses celebrated his 10th birthday in October at the Boston hospital.

“No matter how many times you knock him down, he’s strong,” his mother, Jamie Vazquez Viana, told CBS News last month.

A few weeks ago, Ramesses was moved closer to his Philadelphia home to Weisman Children’s in Marlton, N.J.

During a phone interview with The Inquirer, Brown said her grandson “has a long road ahead of him” and would need additional surgeries.

During a visit with him Saturday, he kicked a soccer ball around with her.

Brown confirmed a CBS report that Ramesses was being released from Weisman sometime Tuesday, but declined to provide specifics.

Brown said her grandson has chilling memories from that night: He was in the car’s backseat texting with Brown at about 6 p.m. when the plane exploded in giant fireball, and he heard loud booms.

As flames engulfed the car, Ramesses tried to help his father, who couldn’t move his legs. The child heard his father yell to get out, and that he loved him. Ramesses told his father he loved him back. He could hear Goods Burke screaming.

Steven Dreuitt Jr. and Goods Burke shared a teenage son, Dominick Goods, who is now a junior at Imhotep Institute Charter High School. Brown said her older grandson is “really struggling” with his parents’ deaths.

The six passengers killed on the medical transport jet were Mexican nationals. They included the pilot and copilot, two medical personnel, an 11-year-old girl, and her mother. The girl was headed home to Mexico after undergoing treatment for a spinal condition at Shriners Children’s Philadelphia.

More than a dozen people on the ground were injured, and 16 homes were badly damaged, temporarily or permanently displacing several families.

Investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board haven’t yet determined why the plane crashed. A preliminary report, released earlier this year, found the cockpit voice recorder “had likely not been recording audio for several years.” No distress calls were made by the pilot or copilot.