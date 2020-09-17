A study published in July suggests that daily activity has taken an unhealthy turn worldwide as people stay home and businesses are closed. Researchers at the University of California, San Francisco analyzed smartphone fitness tracker data and found a 5.5% global decrease in average daily steps, or about 287 fewer steps in the first 10 days after the World Health Organization (WHO) declared a pandemic on March 11. Thirty days into the pandemic, that average daily step count plummeted by 27.3%, or 1,432 steps.