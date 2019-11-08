The charge — known in Pennsylvania as “drug delivery resulting in death” (DDRD) — has become a favorite tool of prosecutors as overdoses have spiked in the state. Under the statute, people who sell or give drugs to someone who then dies of an overdose can face a prison term as long as 20 to 40 years. Prosecutors have praised it as a tool to combat overdoses, give grieving families justice and go after large-scale dealers.