NORMAN WERTHER Sentence: 20 years Werther, a doctor in Willow Grove, was convicted in 2013 of more than 300 felony counts centered around his overprescribing pain medication to dozens of patients. His reputation for giving away drugs in exchange for a $150 patient visit fee prompted street level drug dealers to organize visits to his office for addicted drug users. One of those patients died.

JEFFREY BADO Sentence: 25 years Bado, a former physician, was convicted in 2016 of 308 felony counts, including 269 counts of drug distribution, 33 counts of health care fraud, two counts of lying to federal agents and one count of drug distribution involving death for running his Roxborough and Bryn Mawr offices like a pill mill.

WILLIAM J. O’BRIEN Sentence: 30 years O’Brien, convicted of 135 felony counts in 2016, turned his pain-management practice in Bucks County into a drug market and let drug dealers with the Pagans motorcycle gang have full run of his office while trading prescriptions for oral sex. In all, a jury concluded he raked in more than $5 million over three years, feeding addictions for dozens of patients, one of whom died.