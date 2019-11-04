“We decided to look very carefully at where the new diagnoses were occurring. We went ahead and mapped them, and I think it shocked a lot of leadership, when we saw that those 40,000 new infections, they actually occurred in only 48 jurisdictions,” Redfield said during an interview at the Philadelphia Department of Public Health, where he was meeting with director Thomas Farley and Pennsylvania Surgeon General Rachel Levine. “This is a pretty geographically concentrated situation. Maybe that idea of bringing an end to the HIV epidemic in America is not aspirational.”