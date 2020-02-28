The morning after plans collapsed for a supervised injection site in South Philadelphia, some nearby residents expressed relief or celebrated victory, while others remained wary and kept intact planned weekend rallies against the site’s operator, Safehouse.
Business owners near Constitution Health Plaza, the proposed location for Safehouse, said Thursday’s announcement lifted the neighborhood outrage that they worried would hurt their business.
“We had people coming in here screaming at us like it was our fault,” said Jay Valdez, an employee at the Philly Pretzel Factory shop that neighbors the plaza. “They’re definitely worried about safety.”
Still, the opposition that had marshaled online in recent days was promising to keep up the pressure. “This is one battle you won’t Win in South Philly!” read one Facebook post that reflected a common sentiment.
All spoke hours after Safehouse said it was delaying plans to open the nation’s first supervised injection site as soon as next week in a rented space at the plaza at 1930 S. Broad St.
Supporters say the sites protect public health and help prevent overdoses, keeping people alive until they can go into recovery, and noted that sites in Canada and Europe have worked and have not attracted drug dealers or people in addiction to the area. Mayor Jim Kenney has said the site could save at least dozens of lives each year in Philadelphia, which has logged more than 3,000 fatal drug overdoses in the past three years.
Safehouse’s announcement of the South Philadelphia site came after a federal judge’s ruling on Tuesday granted it legal authority to open. But as federal prosecutors asked an appeals court to intervene, and after shocked residents and angry city politicians decried what they saw as a lack of community input, the property owners rescinded its lease and Safehouse walked its plans back Thursday night. It said it wanted to convene community meetings before opening in any site.
If the online reaction was a measure, those meetings are likely to be contentious.
Bordered by Mifflin and McKean streets, the proposed site on Broad street is surrounded by banks, stores and other businesses. The plaza sits around the corner from a daycare center for infants and toddlers, a block from the Melrose Diner on Snyder Avenue, and a five-minute walk from the thriving E. Passyunk Avenue corridor anchored by restaurants like Laurel, Sate Kampar and Le Virtu.
Runaway concern about how the injection site might affect homes, schools, and businesses nearby — including some rumors that Kenney’s office deemed misinformation — spread among South Philadelphia residents on the streets and on social media.
A petition against safe injection sites in Philadelphia had garnered 6,870 signatures. Rallies were planned in the area Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
“The community felt disrespected,” said Joey Maccarone, who lives in the neighborhood and works as a chef at Pizzeria Pesto on Broad Street, across from the site. “Clean up the streets, don’t enable people.”
Much of the community outcry seemed to organize in Facebook groups, where many trashed the plan, Kenney, and other officials. Some urged opponents of the plan to call city councilmembers and state legislators, the Constitution Health Plaza owner, tenants in that building, and Safehouse vice president Ronda Goldfein.
Some Facebook commenters, gathering in groups such as Impeach Mayor Jim Kenney and Taking our South Philadelphia Streets Back, attributed their opposition to a South Philadelphia heritage unwilling to be steamrolled by a city government they despise. “People should NEVER UNDERESTIMATE OUR SOUTH PHILLY COMMUNITY!!!!” one woman wrote.
But Philadelphia City Council, which united in opposition to the site, at odds with Kenney, also helped mobilize opposition. Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson said he spoke with the owner of Constitution Health Plaza for the first time Thursday night, as the plans were halted.
“I thanked them just for listening to the voice of the community,” he said. “All of this is community-driven.”
Constitution Health Plaza apologized to its other tenants in a letter, saying it had hoped “to play a positive role in providing an innovative way to bring needed services to those suffering from addiction” but that it had listened to community concerns.
“We believe in the good intentions of all involved — on both sides of this issue — and want to thank you for your honest communications with us over the past few days,” the letter said.
Johnson said he has not heard that Safehouse is considering any other property in his district, but he would oppose any effort to do open somewhere else. He cosponsored legislation Councilmember David Oh introduced Thursday that would make it all but impossible for a supervised injection site to open in the city, as well as pending state legislation that would preempt Philadelphia from having such a site.
Many of the online critics blamed “progressives” or “liberals” for Safehouse’s plans and aimed disparaging comments at Kenney, former Gov. Ed Rendell (a Safehouse board member) and other Democrats. Some tied the issue to national partisan politics; one man ended a Facebook post with #MAGA and a plea for his neighbors to register Republican. A handful of people also said they had contacted the White House or tweeted at President Trump about the issue.
The focus in these groups after Thursday’s halt in the plans was less on celebration and more on a continued fight, many repeating the idea that the issue would not go away and that, as an updated flyer advertising the planned Sunday rally said, they had “won the battle but not the war.”
Staff writer Laura McCrystal contributed to this article.
Ronda Goldfein of Safehouse is the wife of David Lee Preston, an editor at The Inquirer. He is not involved in coverage of this story.