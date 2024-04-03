Judge rejects latest bid to open a supervised injection site in Philadelphia

A federal judge has ruled that a nonprofit seeking to open a site for people with addiction to use illicit drugs under medical supervision in Philadelphia is not a religious entity, so it cannot operate such a site under freedom of religion protections as the organization had attempted to argue in court.

Safehouse, the nonprofit that has been working for years to open a supervised drug consumption site had said that its founders’ Jewish and Christian religious beliefs required them to save lives amid an overdose crisis that killed a record 1,412 people in Philadelphia in 2022.

But federal Judge Gerald A. McHugh ruled that those religious beliefs do not allow Safehouse to skirt federal law, and dismissed the case.

“The noble intentions of Safehouse and its founders are self-evident, and the public health crisis they seek to address continues unabated, but their religious inspiration does not provide a shield against prosecution for violation of a federal criminal statute barring its operation,” he said.

Advertisement

Safehouse representatives were not immediately available for comment.

» READ MORE: How do sites for supervised drug use work? A primer.

The dismissal of the case represents a potentially terminal blow in a long-running legal battle to open a supervised injection site in Philadelphia, although the nonprofit can appeal the ruling.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office sued the group after it announced its plans to open in 2019. Federal prosecutors, under then-U.S. Attorney William McSwain, said the group would violate a federal law that bans the operation of a space for people to use drugs, colloquially known as the “crackhouse statute.”

In its initial court appearances, Safehouse did not pursue the religious freedom claim. Instead, they said the “crackhouse statute” does not prohibit medically supervised drug consumption. McHugh ruled in Safehouse’s favor on that argument, but an appeals court later struck down the ruling down. Safehouse then returned to court on the religious freedom claim.

The group engaged in months of settlement talks with federal prosecutors that eventually broke down last year. Both sides then appeared in court over Safehouse’s religious freedom claim.

In his ruling, McHugh wrote that Safehouse’s description of its activities on its own website “does not set forth any apparent religious practices or behavior.” He also noted that, in its filings to be recognized as a nonprofit by the federal government, Safehouse did not reference religious activity or religion itself.

Last year, City Council voted, over a veto from then-Mayor Jim Kenney, to implement zoning restrictions that bar a supervised injection site from opening in most of the city.