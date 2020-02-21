The city’s safety plan for the site is intentionally broad: “It wasn’t site-specific and it doesn’t need to be site-specific,” city managing director Brian Abernathy said in an interview. But city officials have laid out the plan in person to neighbors in Kensington, the community at the epicenter of Philadelphia’s overdose crisis and which is considered one of the most likely locations for a site. South Philadelphia, which also has been especially hard hit by overdoses, is another area under consideration.