As Philadelphia’s supervised-injection site inches closer to opening, the city and the site’s backers have begun to outline plans to protect its clients — and the surrounding neighborhood.
City officials have released a public-safety plan for the area around the site, whose location has not yet been announced. And late last month, Safehouse, the non-profit behind the site, hosted a training for “site escorts” who will help clients get inside — past, potentially, protesters and federal officials who have threatened to shut down the site.
A federal judge ruled last October that Safehouse’s proposal did not violate federal law, but Safehouse officials have asked for an additional final ruling in their favor on the matter, and have said they plan to open “as soon as possible” after that ruling is handed down.
The city’s safety plan for the site is intentionally broad: “It wasn’t site-specific and it doesn’t need to be site-specific,” city managing director Brian Abernathy said in an interview. But city officials have laid out the plan in person to neighbors in Kensington, the community at the epicenter of Philadelphia’s overdose crisis and which is considered one of the most likely locations for a site. South Philadelphia, which also has been especially hard hit by overdoses, is another area under consideration.
“There’s a lot of anxiety around an overdose prevention site,” Abernathy said, using the city’s term for the sites, where people in addiction will be able to use drugs under medical supervision, be revived if they overdose, and access treatment and other services.
Police will patrol the area, and narcotics officers will target dealers trying to sell drugs around the site, Abernathy said. According to a summary on the city’s website, city officials have committed to “ensuring” that drug sales, crime, and loitering will not increase around the site; that Safehouse clients “respect residents’ and businesses’ safety and property"; and that clients in turn are not “intimidated" as they try to use the site.
But local police won’t interfere with federal authorities who have threatened to shut down the site and arrest its clients, Abernathy said.
After the initial federal ruling last fall, U.S. Attorney William McSwain said he planned to appeal and later threatened to "use all enforcement tools” at his disposal to shut down any site that opens before the appeals process is complete. Drug seizures, arrests, and criminal forfeiture proceedings are all on the table, he has said.
“We’re not going to interfere, but we’re not going to assist,” Abernathy said. “We have to see how federal law enforcement responds when a site is open.”
At Safehouse’s training for site escorts last month, representatives from Philadelphia’s chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union advised attendees on how to shepherd clients past law enforcement on their way into the site.
“When the site opens, there may be a circus-like atmosphere," said Mary Catherine Roper, an ACLU lawyer. “There will be angry neighbors, press, and people trying to get in and out of the building. You’re there to give heart, be a bit of a shield, and de-escalate the situation.”
She advised potential site escorts to ask federal law enforcement officers who try to question clients on their way into the site if they’re being detained, and if they’re free to leave. “Part of your job with a participant is to say, ‘We can go,’" Roper said.
Safehouse and Abernathy have declined to comment on where a site might open first, or what it might look like. But Peter Goldberger, a criminal defense appeals lawyer who also spoke at last month’s meeting, said it was likely that the site will be part of a larger medical facility, not a standalone storefront.
That could act as a shield for clients looking to use the site, he said: Simply trying to enter a medical facility isn’t a reasonable suspicion of crime.
Abernathy said the city will monitor its own police operations on the site and modify them as necessary.
“There is going to need to be significant outreach from the operators to make sure folks feel comfortable,” he said. “We’re going to have to learn as we go, and adjust deployment. Things change over time — the needs are going to change over time. We have to be flexible.”