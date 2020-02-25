A federal judge issued an order Tuesday cementing his ruling that a proposed supervised injection site in Philadelphia would not violate federal law. The decision clears the final legal hurdle organizers have said stands between them and their plans to open the facility.
Officials from Safehouse, the nonprofit planning to open the facility, will hold a news conference Wednesday morning to discuss their next steps.
Despite a U.S. Justice Department vow Tuesday to appeal and to use all tools at its disposal to “shut down” any site that launches before that review is complete, site backers maintain they are not going to wait.
“Our intentions are the same as they’ve ever been: To open a site as soon as we have the legal authority to do so,” said Safehouse president Ronda Goldfein.
U.S. Attorney William M. McSwain, who personally argued the case before U.S. District Judge Gerald A. McHugh, said in a statement Tuesday he “respectfully disagreed” with the ruling.
“What Safehouse proposes is a radical experiment that would invite thousands of people onto its property for the purpose of injecting illegal drugs,” McSwain said. “In our view, this would plainly violate the law and we look forward to presenting our case to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit.”
Tuesday’s order by McHugh did not come as a surprise. It echoed a preliminary ruling he issued after days of hearings last fall in which he found the overdose prevention facility Safehouse was proposing did not violate a federal law passed in the 1980s to target drug dens at the height of the crack-cocaine epidemic.
The decision was the first in the U.S. to address the legality of a site where people in addiction could use their own illegal drugs under medical supervision, access treatment and be revived if they overdose.
Safehouse officials have not yet announced where they plan to open, though Kensington, the epicenter of the nation’s worst big-city overdose crisis, and South Philadelphia both have been discussed. Either way, the site will be the first of its kind in the nation. The city has also issued a public-safety plan for the area outside a site, and Safehouse has been training volunteer escorts, like those that abortion providers have used for years to protect women.
Supporters say the primary reason for the sites is to protect the public’s health and help keep people alive until they are ready to go into recovery. As such, they maintain, they should be legal as they are in Canada and some European countries, where they have operated for decades.
Philadelphia officials have said that they would sanction — but not fund — the opening of a site.
“The bottom line is that overdose prevention sites – which exist in more than 100 cities around the world – offer compassion for fellow human beings,” Mayor Jim Kenney said in a statement Tuesday. “Our job as a city is to support efforts to alleviate suffering, and to save lives.”
But as site organizers in Philadelphia began raising money and laying the groundwork last year, neighborhood groups opposed to the plan began raising alarms and the Justice Department sued Safehouse seeking a ruling from McHugh that it hoped would stop the nonprofit before it opened.
McSwain, who maintains a supervised injection site would promote drug use and lead to a rise in crime in the surrounding area, has threatened to use arrests, drug seizures, and criminal forfeitures if Safehouse moves forward before the appeals process is complete.
“We believe that Safehouse’s proposed activity threatens to institutionalize the scourge of illegal drug use – and all the problems that come with it – in Philadelphia neighborhoods,” he said. “In light of these concerns, Safehouse should act prudently and not rush to open while the appeal is pending. But if it does rush forward, my office will evaluate all options available under the law.”
Goldfein maintained Tuesday evening that time is of the essence: Their operation, she says, is designed to save lives amid an unprecedented overdose crisis that has killed nearly 3,500 Philadelphians in the last three years.
“Philadelphia, like the nation, is in a crisis,” Goldfein said. “And we have the opportunity to address that crisis, we owe it to Philadelphia to do that.”
