Penn approves $25 million outpatient care center for Delaware, its first clinic in the state

The University of Pennsylvania plans to design and construct a $25 million outpatient medical office in Wilmington, Del., the health system’s first clinic in that state, according to Penn officials.

The 40,000 square foot facility planned for 3505 Silverside Road in New Castle County will house radiology and primary care practices and would open in late 2027.

The project is a reconstruction of the existing building on that site and is about two miles from the Pennsylvania state line.

“Penn Medicine is always focused on ensuring convenient, close-to-home care for our patients, including through strategic projects that provide access in new areas of the region we serve," said Holly Auer, associate vice president for communications for Penn’s health system and medical school.

She said Penn has filed a notice of intent to Delaware Health Resources Board for a certificate of public review.

Plans for the new facility were approved by the university’s board of trustees Thursday and previously got approval from Penn Medicine’s board.

Penn’s move into northern Delaware follows the expansion of Delaware’s largest health system, ChristianaCare, in Southeastern Pennsylvania. ChristianaCare recently completed its bankruptcy deal for five former Crozer outpatient locations in Delaware County and plans to open three micro-hospitals in Chester and Delaware Counties.

In April, Penn began building a $270 million, 162,000-square-foot outpatient center in Montgomeryville, on the other side of the Philadelphia region from planned Delaware facility. The Montgomeryville site, also along Route 202, is expected to open in late 2027.

Staff writer Harold Brubaker contributed to this article.