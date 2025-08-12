Penn Medicine aims to open its first outpatient medical office in Delaware off Route 202

The University of Pennsylvania Health System is in the early stages of planning its first outpatient medical office in Delaware.

The nonprofit health system, anchored by the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania in University City, said Monday it has its eyes on a 40,000-square-foot building at 3505 Silverside Rd. in New Castle County, just off Route 202.

It’s too early to say when the facility will open about two miles from the state line. Penn recently filed a notice with the Delaware Health Resources Board, which regulates the supply of healthcare resources by reviewing projects that would add capacity.

The Delaware Business Times first reported Penn’s plans for the Concord Plaza building that it would lease and use for primary care, some specialty care, and diagnostic imaging. The site is 13 miles south of Penn’s Chester County Hospital in West Chester.

Penn plans to at least spend $10.6 million on equipment, including an MRI machine and a CT scanner, the notice said.

Penn’s move into northern Delaware comes as Delaware’s largest health system, ChristianaCare, is expanding in Southeastern Pennsylvania. ChristianaCare recently completed its bankruptcy deal for five former Crozer outpatient locations in Delaware County. ChristianaCare also has plans to open three micro-hospitals in Chester and Delaware Counties.

In April, Penn broke ground for the construction of a $270 million, 162,000-square-foot outpatient center in Montgomeryville, on the other side of the Philadelphia region from the planned location in Delaware. The Montgomeryville site, also along the heavily-traveled Route 202, is expected to open in late 2027.