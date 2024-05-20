The University of Pennsylvania Health System has appointed a new chief financial officer

Julia Puchtler has been named chief financial officer for the University of Pennsylvania Health System effective July 1, Penn said. She succeeds longtime CFO Keith Kasper, who will became chief administrative officer for the six-hospital nonprofit health system.

Since 2015, Puchtler has been CFO at Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania in University City, which has 1,083 beds in several buildings and gets more than 2.2 million outpatient visits a year.

Puchtler responsibilities include overseeing the Perelman Center for Advanced Medicine, Penn Medicine Radnor and Valley Forge, and Penn’s Interventional Support Center in Southwest Philadelphia, where employees sterilize and package thousands of instruments each day for surgeries and procedures.

“Nationwide, health care has reached an inflection point which requires us to think differently about our resources,” health system CEO Kevin B. Mahoney said. “Julia brings deep financial experience and strong business acumen to this role, which will help guide our organization through this rapidly changing financial landscape in a continued position of strength.”

Before coming to Penn in 2015, Puchtler had finance jobs at Trinity Health and its predecessor, Catholic Health East.

Kasper has been the health system’s CFO for 20 years, Penn said. During his tenure, Penn acquired Chester County Hospital in 2013, Lancaster General Health in 2015, and Princeton Health in 2018.