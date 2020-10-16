“It’s not good to remove a child from the home if they don’t know anything about it and force them to live with strangers for the rest of their life,” he said. “Many end up struggling. I believe if I had therapy during that time, it would’ve helped me understand a lot better what was going on around me. It would’ve helped me deal with my emotions in a more positive way, rather than start to build up anger issues and trust issues. I would’ve been less scared.”