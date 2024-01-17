Another person infected with measles at a Northeast daycare as Philadelphia outbreaks grows to nine cases

A ninth person in Philadelphia has tested positive for measles, health officials said Tuesday.

The outbreak began last month at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and spread to a daycare center on Castor Avenue.

The latest case is the fifth person who was infected at the daycare. An unvaccinated child was exposed to measles while hospitalized at CHOP and subsequently attended the daycare center in violation of quarantine guidelines.

The city did not say if the ninth person who tested positive was a child or adult, and did not release information about whether they were hospitalized.

Previous cases included one unvaccinated adult and seven children. At least six of the people infected were hospitalized to treat the infection, and all later discharged.

Authorities in Pennsylvania’s Wilmington, Delaware and Montgomery counties, warned local residents of potential measles exposures from Philadelphia residents who visited health care facilities outside the city.

Last week, a child in Camden County, N.J., tested positive for measles. Authorities do not know where the child was exposed, and there is no known connection to the Philadelphia outbreak.

Camden officials warned the public about the following exposures:

Cooper University Healthcare Pediatrics in Voorhees Township on Jan. 5 between 11:35 a.m. and 2:32 p.m. Jefferson South Jersey Stratford Hospital’s emergency department between 8 p.m. Jan. 8 and 12:38 a.m. Jan. 9.

Anyone who has been exposed in New Jersey and is not vaccinated or otherwise immune could develop symptoms from these exposures for several weeks, through Feb. 2, health officials warned.

What to know about measles symptoms and vaccine

Measles is highly infectious and spreads through breathing in an airborne virus or touching contaminated surfaces, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. By some measures, measles is seven times more contagious than COVID-19. The virus can remain in the air for two hours.

The illness can be dangerous, especially for children under 5, pregnant people, and those with weakened immune systems.

A measles infection can lead to respiratory failure, inflammation of the brain, and death. In rare cases, the virus can cause a yearslong brain decline that results in death.

Measles symptoms appear up to two weeks after an exposure, according to the CDC. Initially, measles presents like a regular flulike illness: Patients may have a high fever, runny nose, and red, watery eyes. Three to five days after symptoms begin, the rash commonly associated with measles breaks out.

People with known exposure who are not vaccinated or otherwise immune should quarantine for 21 days.