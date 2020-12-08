The prostate cancer death rate has actually declined slightly since 2012, even though more men are now being diagnosed at later stages of the disease, federal data show. The practice of checking men’s blood for too much PSA (prostate-specific antigen) has declined, but certainly not disappeared. The imperfect indicator is being used more selectively and judiciously after doctors discuss the pros and cons with their patients. This so-called “shared decision making” was endorsed by the USPSTF when it updated the guidelines in 2018.