Nearly 3,000 residents from major Philly health systems are unionizing

Newly graduated doctors completing their medical training at several of Philadelphia’s major health systems said Thursday that they plan to unionize.

A combined 3,000 resident physicians and fellows will participate in union drives at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Temple University Hospital, Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals, and Jefferson’s Einstein Healthcare Network, the Committee of Interns and Residents, a union affiliated with SEIU, said in a statement.

Advertisement

Better working conditions for residents would improve patient care at hospitals that serve some of the city’s most underserved communities, the union said.

“Due to chronic understaffing, extreme hours, and an endemic lack of support, the physicians say it is currently impossible to maintain their own well-being in their roles caring for the majority of patients at safety-net hospitals across the city,” the union said.

When Penn Medicine’s 1,400 residents became the city’s largest new union in 50 years last year, they spoke about how they had struggled to provide effective care during long shifts while stressed about their own ability to pay for child care, housing, and parking.

Their health systems did not immediately return a call for comment.

» READ MORE: Philadelphia doctors are riding the medicine unionization wave

Philadelphia is part of a national trend toward unionization among doctors, who have historically not been part of organized labor but are now mostly employed by health systems, not running their own practices. Amid union drives at other hospitals, doctors have cited burnout, an increasing administrative load, and long hours on fixed salaries without overtime pay.

At Penn Medicine, residents ultimately won a contract that gave them raises between 25% and 28%, eight weeks of parental leave, and other provisions to combat burnout and fatigue.

Unionized Rutgers University residents reached their first contract with the university last year.

And this summer, ChristianaCare attending physicians became the first in the Philadelphia area to unionize.

The trend that reflects a broader restructuring in the practice of medicine, from residency training to how doctors are employed.

In the early 1980s, three-quarters of doctors nationwide owned their own medical practices. But by 2022, those figures had flipped, with 74% of physicians employed instead by hospitals, health systems, and other corporate entities.

The residents plan to hold a news conference outside of the former Hahnemann University Hospital in Center City on Thursday night. CIR said in its statement that the location is symbolic: Hahnemann closed in 2019, shocking the city, forcing patients to seek care elsewhere, and sending residents scrambling to finish their training at other hospitals.

“Now, residents and fellows across the city are organizing to build a unified, powerful voice to ensure that hospital corporations prioritize people over profits,” the union said.

Editor’s note: This is a developing story and will be updated. An earlier version of this story misrepresented the number of health systems where residents are unionizing.