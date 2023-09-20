Temple University Health System reported a $64 million annual operating loss, its first since 2014

Temple University Health System reported a $64 million annual operating loss for the fiscal year that ended June 30. It was the North Philadelphia health system’s first annual operating loss since 2014.

The annual financial results, reported Tuesday to municipal bond investors, are the first in three years that do not include substantial COVID-19 aid from the federal government. During those three years, Temple included a total of $204.4 million in federal aid in its results, accounting for much of the health system’s operating profit.

Temple officials said they could not comment until after a conference call with investors scheduled for 1 p.m. Wednesday.

The nonprofit health system reported annual revenue of $2.65 billion, a 3.8% increase from $2.55 billion in fiscal 2022, when Temple had an operating profit of $70 million. That included $40 million in federal relief money.

Reasons for the wide swing to an operating loss include higher expenses for outside agency staff and overtime, as well as as a 6% decrease in the number of inpatients at Temple’s hospitals, excluding Chestnut Hill Hospital.

As part of a joint venture with Redeemer Health and Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine, Temple acquired Chestnut Hill from Tower Health in January for $28 million. Chestnut Hill had an operating loss of $12.4 million from January through June.

This story will be updated after Temple’s conference call with investors.