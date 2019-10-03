Officials from the Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) Thursday announced that a patient with vaping-related lung illness in the state has died. It did not provide any information about the person who died.
Delaware officials said their state has had 11 cases of lung injury that meet the government definition for probable or confirmed vaping-related illness. Nationally, there have been more than 800 cases of lung injury associated with e-cigarette products.
In a written statement, Karyl Rattay, DPH director, said the department recommends that people not use vaping or e-cigarette products. “At this time, no vaping is safe,” she said.
The department said that there is no evidence that the lung injury has been caused by an infectious disease. “Chemical exposure” is the more likely culprit. Many patients, the release said, have reported using e-cigarettes with liquids containing cannabinoid products.