A new primary care clinic in North Philadelphia’s Sharswood neighborhood will aim to improve access to basic health care services for patients being displaced by the closure of Hahnemann University Hospital.
Vaux Community Health Center, a nurse-managed primary care clinic by Temple University’s College of Public Health, is part of a neighborhood transformation plan led by the Philadelphia Housing Authority. The clinic opened Sept. 3.
The clinic is housed in the former Vaux High School building, located at 2300 W. Master St., that has been transformed to serve as a hub for community resources. In addition to the health clinic, the building includes housing and workforce development services, and a shared community meeting space. Vaux Big Picture High School, a city district school now in its third year, occupies the building’s upper floors.
“By bringing together these community services, these community partners in a space that’s highly visible, we’ve opened the door for lots of families,” said Marti Kubik, a professor of nursing at Temple and the health center’s executive director.
Plans for the clinic were in the works well before Hahnemann’s closure. But Kubik said she hopes the health center will be a place neighborhood residents who relied on the hospital — or who went without care because they couldn’t access a farther-away facility — can now turn to.
The clinic is staffed by registered nurses and nurse practitioners who specialize in pediatrics and family medicine. The center expects to see between 400 and 600 patients a month.
In addition to providing needed care, the clinic will aim to play a vital role in educating neighbors about their chronic health conditions and helping them manage illnesses better.
“Our goal is to become a hub of comprehensive services that will be of value to the community, promoting health as well as treating illness," said Laura A. Siminoff, the dean of Temple’s College of Public Health.
Diabetes, hypertension, asthma and children’s dental care are among the greatest health needs the center’s nurses said they see in the community.
The clinic will be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, and will accept Medicare, Medicaid and private insurance.