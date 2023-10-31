Pa. sexual abuse victims can get thousands of dollars to pay for counseling. Here’s how to apply.

Adults who have experienced sexual abuse or assault in Pennsylvania can receive up to $5,000 from the state to cover the cost of counseling. If the crime occurred before the person turned 18, the person can get up to $10,000.

The fund is part of the Victims Compensation Assistance Program (VCAP), does not require claimants to have reported the crime to police, and is confidential. The sexual assault counseling fund is not a new program — it launched in 2020, with $5 million — but money is still available.

Here’s who’s eligible and how to apply for the funds, according to Kathy Buckley, director of the state’s Office of Victims’ Services.

Who’s eligible?

Anyone who experienced sexual abuse in Pennsylvania. That can include rape, sexual assault, indecent assault, indecent exposure, trafficking, sexual servitude, and incest, and also includes attempts to commit these crimes.

What if I’m not sure if I was a victim of a crime?

Nearly half of all female rape survivors do not acknowledge that they have been raped, according to findings from a 2015 study by two University of Mary Washington psychology professors, instead defining the experience as “bad sex” or “miscommunication.”

People may not realize they were a victim of sexual abuse or not think what happened to them was sexual abuse, Buckley said. In that case, Buckley said, “We encourage them to contact their local victim-service program and talk with a victim advocate. They will provide services, support and guidance as well as assist them in applying for VCAP, if they are eligible.”

Does it matter when the abuse occurred?

No, but the fund will only cover counseling that occurred on or after Nov. 26, 2019, the date the law that created the fund took effect.

How do I apply for the funds?

Fill out this form online or by hard copy. Explain to your counseling provider that you’d like to access these funds to pay for their services, as the money will go directly to them.

Does the state do an investigation to see if the crime occurred?

No, the state takes the word of the victim and health provider. Applying for VCAP is confidential.

How does the payment work?

The state will communicate with you and your health provider to get itemized receipts and pay the provider directly after the counseling is finished. It takes on average seven weeks for the payment to be sent.

What kind of counseling is eligible?

Any kind of mental health therapy performed by or under the supervision of a psychiatrist, psychologist, licensed professional counselor, or licensed social worker.

Can a person apply more than once?

You can file only one claim per crime.

How does this differ from the state’s standard victims compensation program?

The state’s standard VCAP fund has different eligibility requirements, including that victims must have reported the crime to the police. Its maximum compensation is $35,000.