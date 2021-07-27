Do you get winded easily? If you’re huffing and puffing during everyday activities, poor lung capacity may be to blame. Shortness of breath can be caused by a number of circumstances such as age, being in poor shape, smoking, or environmental factors.

When considering your motivators for staying fit, most of us don’t really think about the importance of a strong set of lungs until we’re either sick or have trouble breathing. And yet, your lungs provide you with the most valuable element necessary for sustaining life: oxygen. Every cell in your body requires oxygen to survive. The more freely it flows through your system, the more energized, alert, and productive you will feel. That’s why keeping the lungs healthy is so essential to your overall well-being and longevity.

It’s necessary to note, there are several medical conditions that can trigger shortness of breath. So if this symptom comes on suddenly, or is accompanied by dizziness, nausea, pain, or confusion, consult your physician immediately. Once cleared for physical activity, give your lungs some love with the following endurance-enhancing exercises:

Perk up your posture. One of the easiest ways to improve airflow quality is by having better posture. When you’re hunched, your shoulders are rounded forward and your chest caves in. This restricts the ribs ability to expand with each inhalation, causing short, shallow breaths.

A simple fix for opening up your airways is to straighten your spine from a slouched stance. Look in the mirror to position your ears over collarbones, chin over chest, shoulders back and abs engaged. So your best to maintain this posture throughout the day, especially if you are in the habit of hunching while sitting.

Take a breather. Breathing exercises strengthen the lungs and diaphragm in the same way biceps curls pump up the arms. With daily practice (ideally two to three times each day), you can start to expand your lung capacity, endurance, and most importantly, learn to breathe better. Here’s how:

Step 1. From a seated position, place one hand on your stomach and the other on your chest. Slowly draw air in through your nostrils, making sure your stomach is rising, not your chest. Belly breathing is the best technique for filling the lungs with air, stabilizing blood pressure, and lowering your heart rate. It’s also a great tension taming tool for reducing anxiety and stress.

Step 2. Exhale through your mouth at a slow, consistent pace. With each breath, try to inhale a little more air and hold it for one or two counts before releasing. Breaths should even and gentle. Remember to keep your shoulders and neck relaxed. If you feel dizzy at any point, stop this exercise.

Make time to move. Engaging in daily exercise is an excellent way to improve lung health. Developing your aerobic capacity is vital, as poor cardiorespiratory fitness is linked to a greater risk of heart disease, a leading cause of death in the United States.

Luckily, it doesn’t take much to make your lungs stronger. Check out the body weight-based, high-intensity training routine below. For best results, each exercise should be performed with an all-out, maximum effort, followed by brief rest breaks between movements. Repeat the entire circuit three times.

Plank twists

Begin in a plank position with hands below shoulders and spine straight.

Lift your right arm and rotate it up overhead. Allow your chest to open and gaze to follow your hand. Hold for two counts then lower and repeat 10 times. When complete, practice on your left side. This can also be done from your forearms if a hand-dominant plank puts too much pressure on your wrists.

Side plank climbers

From a side plank position, stack your left shoulder over your elbow and rest your right hand on your hip. Your right leg should be crossed over left.

Keep your chest open, gaze forward, and hips strong as you pull your right knee in toward your torso followed by your left knee. Repeat this sequence for 10 counts then try on the opposite side.

Running lunges

Stand tall and take a step back with your right foot. Lower your body into a lunge so your front knee is over ankle and back knee stacked under hips.

Push through your left heel and explosively jump up, landing lightly on your feet each time. Repeat eight times then switch sides. If you don’t feel comfortable jumping, simply practice the same movement without lifting off the floor.

If you want to catch your breath, you must make lung strengthening exercises a priority.

Ashley Blake Greenblatt is a certified personal trainer and wellness coach in South Jersey. To learn more about her virtual training program, go to ashleyblakefitness.com.