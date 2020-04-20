Are you sick of feeling stiff? Tired, taut muscles can take a toll on your quality of life. When your joint’s range of motion is restricted, you’re more prone to pain. The joint’s in the body work as a chain, where each segment relies on the strength and stability of the other to operate as a cohesive unit. It only takes one kink in this chain, however, to cause a dangerous domino effect that throws off the entire body.
The long-term damage of daily harmful habits like prolonged sitting or favoring one side of the body when performing routine activities can lead to imbalances, which ultimately make muscles and joints more susceptible to chronic discomfort and injury.
As we continue to adjust to stay-at-home life, we must find ways to empower and energize our mind and body. One easy way to do this is by focusing on a fundamental fitness factor that’s often ignored — flexibility. Flexibility training can seem like a time consuming, tedious task which is why it often takes a backseat to more valued exercises like cardio or weight training. But for these other facets of fitness to be fruitful, your body needs proper mobility first. You can’t have one without the other.
Over the past two weeks, we have concentrated on progressive stretches that require very little time commitment and yield major results like improved posture, muscle elasticity, better sleep, and less discomfort when performing your daily activities.
This week’s exercises require a resistance band or long bath towel for an added challenge. Repeat each stretch a total of three times.
Hamstring Stretch:
- Begin on your back with your knees bent and feet flat on the floor. Elevate your right leg and position the band evenly at the center of your foot, holding each end firmly. Keep your head flush against the floor and avoid tensing your neck by taking deep breaths throughout.
- Keep your right foot flexed and slowly straighten your leg as much as possible. Hold for 20 seconds then repeat on the opposite leg.
- For a deeper stretch, extend your left leg while holding your right leg up. If you have lower back issues, the bent knee position is a safer option.
Inner Thigh Stretch:
- Keep the band in place around your right foot. Gently rotate the right leg from the hip and hinge it out to the side. Stay within your range of motion, only lowering to the point that allows your torso and hips to stay against the floor.
- Hold for 20 seconds then return the leg to the starting position and switch sides.
Standing IT Band Stretch:
- From a supine position, bend your knees and secure your band around the center of the right foot, with your left leg flat on the floor.
- Hold each end of the band tightly and straighten your right leg, keeping your foot flexed.
- Without lifting your shoulders off the floor, cross your right leg over your body and lower it as far as it comfortably can go. Hold here for 20 counts then repeat on the opposite leg.
Supine Figure 4 Stretch:
- Remain on your back and return both feet to the floor.
- Cross your right leg over your left so your right ankle is resting above your left knee.
- Elevate your legs and wrap your hands behind your left thigh. Keep your upper body relaxed on the floor as you pull your left leg in toward the torso. Hold for 20 seconds then repeat on the opposite side.
Neck Stretch:
- Stand tall and bring your arms behind your back.
- Using your right hand, grasp your left wrist and apply slight downward pressure as you tilt your head to the right and bring your ear down toward your shoulder. Hold for 20 seconds, then repeat on the opposite side.
Side Stretch:
- From a standing position, keep your knees slightly bent. Extend your right arm overhead.
- With your hips stable, slowly bend at your waist to the left until you feel a stretch on the right side of your abdomen. Hold for 10 seconds then repeat on the opposite side.
Standing Hip Flexor Stretch:
- Stand tall with your feet hip-width apart. Take a step back with your right leg, turn your foot slightly to the side, and keep your leg straight.
- With your bodyweight in your front left heel, gradually lean forward until you feel a stretch in the front of your right hip. Do not allow your front knee to extend beyond your toes. If you have trouble feeling this stretch, step your hind leg back farther. Hold for 20 seconds then repeat on the opposite leg. To test your balance and stretch your upper body, lift your arms straight up and hold.
Standing Quad Stretch:
- Stand near a wall for support.
- Bend at your right knee and grip your right foot with your right hand. Your knees should be touching, with your shoulders stacked are over your hips. Hold for 20 seconds then repeat on the opposite leg.
Ashley Blake Greenblatt is a certified personal trainer and wellness coach in South Jersey. To learn more about her virtual training program, go to ashleyblakefitness.com.