As we continue to adjust to stay-at-home life, we must find ways to empower and energize our mind and body. One easy way to do this is by focusing on a fundamental fitness factor that’s often ignored — flexibility. Flexibility training can seem like a time consuming, tedious task which is why it often takes a backseat to more valued exercises like cardio or weight training. But for these other facets of fitness to be fruitful, your body needs proper mobility first. You can’t have one without the other.