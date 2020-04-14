If you’ve seen Stanley Kubrick’s 1980 horror film, The Shining, you’re familiar with how being stuck at home for prolonged periods can cause some scary side effects.
If your new schedule involves hours sitting at a desk for work or while homeschooling your kids, it’s likely you’re starting to feel stiff, sore, and a bit stir-crazy. Extended bouts of idleness or inactivity can cause muscle and joint imbalances to form, which can create aches and pains, as well as exacerbate existing muscular or skeletal conditions.
The health benefits of stretching extend far beyond physical gains. A solid stretch session works wonders on improving sleep quality and managing stress. An added bonus: Flexibility training doesn’t require much effort, space, or time. For it to be effective, it just needs to be practiced consistently.
That’s why for the month of April we will take part in a 30-day fitness challenge that focuses on enhancing flexibility and optimizing your joints’ range of motion. Move slowly and thoughtfully through each exercise, repeating the two movements three times in total. For support, perform these exercises on a yoga mat, carpet, or soft surface. Here is your next set of stretches to give your body and brain the boost it needs:
Downward Facing Dog:
- Start in a tabletop position, aligning your hands below your shoulders and knees below your hips.
- Take a deep breath, and on the exhale, lift your knees and push back at your hips. Press through your palms and shoulders to gradually straighten your spine and legs. Avoid locking your knees and allow your head to hang between your arms.
- Stretch your calves by carefully pressing your heels down toward the floor. Hold for 20 seconds, then relax your body to the starting position.
Hip Flexor Stretch:
- Begin in a kneeling position, then take your right leg and slide it straight back so the top of your foot is on the floor.
- With your weight in your left heel gently lean forward into your left leg to stretch the right side of your pelvis. Squeeze your glutes. Don’t allow your front knee to extend past your toes. Hold here for 20 seconds then repeat on the opposite side.
Hamstring Stretch:
- Stand tall with feet hip-width apart and a slight bend in your knees.
- Lower your upper body, one vertebrae at a time, until your hands are resting near your toes. Slowly straighten your legs. Hold for 10 seconds.
- If you have lower back pain or can’t perform this stretch, the same muscles can be targeted from a seated position. Simply extend your right leg out while tucking your left leg in. Depending on your range of motion, you can grasp either your knee, shin, ankle, or top of your toes. Keep your spine straight while holding this stretch. Perform on both sides for 20 seconds.
Seated IT Band:
- From a seated position, bend your knees at a 90-degree angle with both feet planted on the floor.
- Cross your right leg over your left so your right ankle is resting slightly above your left knee.
- Keep your back straight as you lean into this position and apply light pressure to your right thigh with your hand. Hold for 20 seconds then release and repeat on the opposite side.
Lying Quad Stretch:
- Start on your right side with your legs stacked. Extend your right arm and rest your head on it.
- Keep your legs together as you pull your left leg back, drawing your heel in toward your glutes.
- Grab your foot with your left hand and guide it foot as close as comfortably possible to your backside. Hold for 20 counts then switch over to the opposite side.
Reclining Butterfly Pose:
- Lie on your back and bring the bottoms of your feet together so your legs form a winged shape.
- Tuck your tailbone and keep your lower back pushed into the floor. Allow your arms to rest at your sides as you hold for 20 seconds.
Wall Hand Climb:
- Face a wall and position yourself a few inches away with your right hand by your shoulders.
- Slowly crawl your fingers up the wall until your arm is straight and palm is flush against it. Gently push your body weight into your hand and hold for 10 counts. You should feel this stretch in your right pectoral muscle and shoulder.
- Walk your hand back down and repeat on the opposite arm.
Triceps Stretch:
- From either a seated or standing position, extend both arms straight overhead.
- Allow your right arm to drop behind your head so your fingers are grazing your back. Keep your right arm tucked closely to your ear.
- Use your left hand to apply light downward pressure to the top of your right elbow. Hold for 10 seconds then release and repeat on the opposite arm.
