Do you need to get your rear in gear? Your glutes (gluteus maximus, gluteus medius, and gluteus minimus) are the largest muscles in the body. In unison with your hamstrings, they play a pivotal role in many daily activities.

A toned tush protects your lower back, aids in proper pelvic alignment, improves posture, secures the safety of neighboring joints like the knees, and enhances your ability to move through daily activities with ease. And if that isn’t enough incentive to exercise your glutes more often, posterior powering movements torch mega calories since they recruit the largest muscle group. So if weight management is your goal, glute-focused fitness can help.

And yet, many of us only use our backside for sitting. This was particularly true over the past year as the pandemic put a pause on our regular routines. As a result, you may have noticed that your hips feel tighter, your back is achier, and your fanny looks flatter.

Boosting your caboose is key in attaining and maintaining a healthy body. Here are the top three exercises to engage this area. You will need a set of weights for this workout as your strength improves, though these moves can be performed using just your body weight.

Bulgarian Split Squat

Use a chair or a step as your platform. Face away from the platform and take two steps away while holding a free weight in each hand. Rest them at the sides of your body.

Extend your right leg behind you, keeping your shoulders back, and maintaining your body weight in your front heel. Slowly lower your right knee down toward the floor, stopping when your front thigh is parallel to the ground. Push through your front heel to stand. Repeat 10 times then switch sides.

Reverse Lunge with Knee Drive

Hold a free weight in each hand, extending your left arm overhead. Engage your core muscles, keep your shoulders back, and gaze forward as you take a step back with your left leg and lower into a lunge.

All your weight should be in your front heel. Hold for two counts and when balanced, push through your front heel to stand and drive your left knee up toward your chest. Avoid hunching forward when doing so. Practice 10 reps then perform on the other side.

Elevated Heel Squat

Using a small platform like a weight plate, outdoor paver, or book, prop your heels up so your legs are spaced hip-width apart.

Hold a single weight at your chest. Hinge back at your hips to lower until your thighs are parallel to the floor. Hold for a count then push through your heels to stand. Continue for 12-15 counts.

Repeat the entire circuit three times. No ifs, ands, or butts about it, stronger glutes help keep your body looking and feeling healthy.

Ashley Blake Greenblatt is a certified personal trainer and wellness coach in South Jersey. To learn more about her virtual training program, go to ashleyblakefitness.com.