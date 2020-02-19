If you see your primary-care doctor regularly, you may not even notice that he or she is always keeping an eye on your heart. That’s why primary-care doctors look for high blood pressure, high cholesterol, or diabetes. It’s one of the reasons they mention those extra pounds, lack of exercise, or cigarettes. It’s why they want to know whether one of your parents had a heart attack in midlife. Those are the biggest risk factors for the kind of heart disease that leads to clogged blood vessels and heart attacks. When the doctor listens with a stethoscope, that should catch heart murmurs, which can be a sign of valve problems.