Both analyses, published last month in the New England Journal of Medicine, used previous population-based studies to figure out which faulty genes confer a susceptibility, and how common the flaws are in women in general. The U.S. study looked for changes in 28 genes in 32,000 women with breast cancer diagnoses and an equally large “control” group without cancer. The international study evaluated 34 genes in 60,500 breast cancer cases and an equal number of women without cancer.