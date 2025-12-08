Wills Eye Hospital received a ‘multi-million dollar’ gift from James J. and Susan J. Anderson

Wills Eye Hospital received a “multimillion dollar” gift from James J. and Susan J. Anderson for a strategic initiatives fund, the Philadelphia nonprofit said Monday. The amount was not disclosed at the donors’ preference.

The donation will be put into a Strategic Initiatives Endowment Fund within the Wills Eye Foundation and used to help pay for the expansion of Wills facilities, renovations, new equipment, and technology, Wills said.

“This landmark gift further positions Wills Eye to launch bold new programs, seize time-sensitive opportunities, and respond to emerging needs,” Julia A. Haller, Wills’ CEO and ophthalmologist-in-chief.

The Andersons own James J. Anderson Construction Co. Inc., a Philadelphia-area highway contractor, and SJA Construction, a ready-mix concrete supplier.

Will said the Andersons’ gift is one of the three largest it has received.

In 2018, Wills received a $5 million gift from Vickie and Jack Farber to expand its center for ophthalmologic care and to support data mining and analytics, tele-ophthalmology, expanded community-based research, and the creation of a new clinical trials unit, The Inquirer reported.

Wills is the only remaining independent eye hospital in the United States. Haller took over as CEO in July as part of a financial turnaround effort following at least 10 consecutive years of operating losses through June 30, 2024. The organization hasn’t released results for fiscal 2025.