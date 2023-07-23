South Jersey’s Hannah Hidalgo helps Team USA women defeat Spain in FIBA U19 World Cup

The United States U-19 women’s basketball team beat Spain, 69-66, to win the gold medal in the FIBA U19 World Cup on Sunday in Madrid.

Paul VI grad Hannah Hidalgo came off the bench to score nine points and was named to the tournament’s All-Star Five after averaging 10.7 points, 5.4 assists, and 3.1 steals.

With the game tied, 66-66, Ohio State’s Cotie McMahon hit the go-ahead bucket to give the U.S. a 68-66 lead with 22 seconds left. Hidalgo, who’s heading to Norte Dame next season, recorded a steal 11 seconds later to help seal the win.