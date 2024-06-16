St. Joseph’s Prep RB Isaiah West commits to Ohio State

St. Joseph’s Prep running back Isaiah West announced his commitment to Ohio State on Sunday.

Following his junior season, the 6-foot, 215-pound West had committed to Kentucky in March before reopening his recruitment last month.

» READ MORE: St. Joe’s Prep linebacker Anthony Sacca commits to Notre Dame

St. Joseph’s Prep was 13-1 last year, capturing the PIAA Class 6A championship. Ohio State last season had former Prep standouts in wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. and quarterback Kyle McCord.

The Buckeyes also have Imhotep defensive end Zahir Mathis as part of their class of 2025 committed recruits.