"The McDonald’s All American Games Selection Committee reviewed more than 900 highly talented players and nominees from across the country, and evaluated them on a number of criteria. The Selection Committee assesses prospects’ fundamental talents and athleticism, along with factors including scholastic achievement, positive behavior on and off the court, and position group fit in order to identify the final rosters of 24 girls and 24 boys. They then submit their vote via confidential ballots. The results are tabulated, and the top 24 girls and top 24 boys vote-getters make up the final rosters for that year’s Games.