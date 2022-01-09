While Philadelphia-area high school football had a large presence at Saturday’s All-American Bowl in San Antonio, two of the state’s top recruits were forced to sit out what figured to be their final game as high school athletes.

Enai White and Keenan Nelson Jr. were both inactive due to COVID-19 protocols. White, the Imhotep Charter defensive end who last month signed with Texas A&M, tweeted Tuesday that he “caught COVID.” The four-star edge rusher was slated to join Imhotep teammate Keon Wylie on the East team. Nelson’s absence was confirmed by St. Joseph’s Prep and East team coach Tim Roken as COVID-related. The four-star safety signed with South Carolina last month.

Vaccination against the coronavirus was required for participation in the game, and players were also tested upon their arrival in San Antonio. Positive tests were followed by a quarantine period stretching through Saturday, rendering players unable to compete.

White and Nelson weren’t the only players to miss Saturday’s game. Recruits took to social media throughout the week to announce their positive tests. One player, Clemson signee Toriano Pride, shared a statement on Twitter expressing his frustration that was later retweeted by both White and Nelson.

“At least give us a chance to retest,” Nelson tweeted Thursday.

Wylie was the only one of the three Philadelphia players to play. The Penn State signee was featured heavily on defense, where he racked up several tackles. Wylie’s performance at the Alamodome was the culmination of a week working with St. Joseph’s Prep linebackers coach and former Eagles great Jeremiah Trotter. By Roken’s account, it was a week that Wylie spent soaking up as much football knowledge as he could.

“[Wylie] is just a very respectful young man, very coachable” Roken said. “[He] gave great effort throughout the week and had a solid game today.”

Even with White and Nelson inactive, the All-American Bowl — and the week leading up to it — was a showcase for Philadelphia-area football talent.

“Great representation throughout the week from Philadelphia,” Roken said. “There’s a ton of talent in Pennsylvania, especially in Philadelphia, just a number of schools and a number of great players, and that goes to show the great coaches that are in Philadelphia.”

That representation looks like it will continue in future All-American Bowls as well. Following Saturday’s game, Roken confirmed St. Joseph’s Prep cornerback Omillio Agard has committed to play in the 2024 iteration of the all-star game. Agard is currently ranked as the top player in Pennsylvania in the class of 2024 and is a top-five cornerback prospect. The four-star has already drawn offers from the likes of Florida State, LSU, Penn State, and Maryland.

Though much of the All-American Bowl’s focus is on the players, the all-star game can also be a major opportunity for coaches. Roken was originally set to coach the 2021 East team before the game was canceled out of coronavirus concerns. This year, he and two assistants were given a second chance to coach the nationally televised showcase event.

“Having Tom Sugden and Jeremiah Trotter down here to be able to experience this with me was awesome,” Roken said. “Then, the other coaches, just top coaches from around the country … just being able to learn from one another and develop a relationship on the personal side with those guys and being able to network with those guys, it was fun just being around them throughout the week.

“It’s been a surreal experience throughout the week, and [I’m] grateful to be a part of it.”