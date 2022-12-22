It is not uncommon for a son to follow in his father’s footsteps or to take over the family business — whether it be plumbing, construction, or one of thousands of other professions. Playing linebacker in the NFL is a much more difficult act for a son to follow and one that St. Joseph’s Prep senior Josiah Trotter dreams of achieving.

On Wednesday, Trotter took a major step toward that goal as he signed his national letter of intent to play football at West Virginia University in the fall. For the Trotters, linebacker is the family business. Dad Jeremiah played 11 years in the NFL, including eight with the Eagles, and brother, Jeremiah Jr., currently stars at Clemson.

Here’s everything you need to know about the youngest Trotter, Josiah, and the rest of the Philadelphia area’s hardest-hitting family:

How good was Jeremiah Trotter?

Really good. The eldest Trotter was one of the league’s most bruising linebackers during an 11-year NFL career spanning from 1998-2009. Nicknamed “The Axe Man,” Trotter posted six 100-plus tackle seasons and was named to four Pro Bowls. A third-round pick by the Eagles in the 1998 NFL draft out of Stephen F. Austin, Trotter quickly emerged as fan favorite in Philadelphia. The inside linebacker was known for his intensity, crushing hits and his trademark axe chop celebration. Trotter was inducted into the Eagles Hall of Fame in 2016.

Who else did Jeremiah play for?

While Trotter was known for his three different spells and eight years with the Eagles, he also played two seasons for Washington and one for Tampa Bay.

Did Jeremiah win a Super Bowl?

No. Jeremiah was a member of the Eagles team that came up agonizingly close in Super Bowl XXXIX. The Eagles lost to the New England Patriots 24-21 with Trotter leading the team with eight tackles, including one tackle for a loss.

Bu what about Josiah?

The youngest Trotter is an intriguing prospect who was rated as a four-star recruit out of St. Joe’s Prep. As a senior, Trotter was a First-Team All-Pennsylvania selection after logging 75 tackles, three sacks, an interception and two forced fumbles. He led the Hawks to a 12-1 record and a PIAA Class 6A Championship. Trotter was ranked as the No. 8 player in Pennsylvania and the No. 16 linebacker nationally in the 2023 class by Rivals.

How big is Josiah?

While not as big as heavy as dad, who played at around 260 pounds, Josiah is slightly taller at 6-foot-2 and weighs in at around 230 pounds. Like dad, he is expected to play as a middle linebacker.

Who else was in on him other than West Virginia?

Josiah chose West Virginia over Penn State, Virginia Tech, South Carolina, and Clemson, where his brother plays. He committed to the Mountaineers back in April and stayed true to his word.

When will he play?

It is unclear as to whether or not Josiah will redshirt next for the Mountaineers. If he doesn’t, his first game will be a homecoming of sorts, as WVU visit Happy Valley to play Penn State on Sept. 2.

What is West Virginia coach Neal Brown saying about him?

West Virginia head coach Neal Brown seems very excited to have Trotter in the fold in Morgantown. Speaking after signing day last night Brown had the following to say:

“[Josiah’s] He’s an early grad. His family handled his recruiting process probably as good as anybody. His brother is having a tremendous career at Clemson. His dad obviously a long-time NFL player, really a great player for the Philadelphia Eagles.

”That family did a really good job. Asked great questions. Had a process. Went through it. And it helps because their older son who signed with Clemson and is playing at Clemson at a high level, they went through this process not very long ago. And they were to the point, asked questions, were very upfront what they were looking for. And once Josiah made a decision with the support of his family, he never wavered.”

How about his brother at Clemson?

Also an inside linebacker at St. Joe’s Prep, Jeremiah Jr. has enjoyed a breakout season as a sophomore at Clemson. An All-ACC honorable mention, Trotter tallied 80 tackles, 6 ½ sacks, two interceptions and a forced fumble this season as the Tigers won the ACC Championship. Trotter and the 11-2 Tigers will take on Tennessee in the Orange Bowl on Dec. 30.

