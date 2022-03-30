The woman charged in the fatal stabbing of a Lincoln University student during a dorm room brawl in February acted in self-defense, her attorney said Wednesday.

“My client did not intend to kill anyone,” Gregory Pagano said after a hearing at which Nydira Smith, 39, was ordered to stand trial for first-degree murder and related crimes. “It’s unfortunate that this young man died.”

Smith, 39, of the 7100 block of Ardleigh Street in East Mount Airy, is accused of fatally stabbing senior Jawine Evans, 21, and stabbing and injuring two other students.

Pagano said Smith went to the campus of the historically Black university on Feb. 16 in defense of her brother, a student, who was being bullied by fellow students. “She went there to pick up her brother and bring him home because he was being threatened,” the lawyer said, adding that he is still investigating whether the victims were among those who had been making the threats.

During the hearing before Chester County Magisterial District Judge Scott Massey, Smith, who is Muslim, was dressed in a floor-length black burqa that covered her head and face, leaving only her eyes visible. The judge ordered her to remove her face covering in a private room with him and the lawyers as prosecutors sought to establish that she was the woman seen in photographs thrusting a knife into a group of of students who were fighting.

In the photographs, the woman prosecutors identified as Smith was wearing a yellow baseball cap and clutching a long kitchen knife.

Two detectives testified that the woman with the knife was Smith, and that the clothing she was wearing during the attack was later recovered at her home.

“That doesn’t mean she was wearing it at the time of the stabbing,” Pagano said of the clothing. “This is very tragic for all parties.”

Assistant District Attorney Alyssa Amoroso and Deputy District Attorney Carlos Barraza declined to comment after the hearing.