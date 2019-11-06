Kanye Udoh has been unleashed from the cage he felt he was locked in earlier this season, when the star running back missed St. Augustine’s first four games because of eligibility issues.
Since his return, the 6-foot, 195 pound sophomore has rushed for 609 yards and three touchdowns in five games -- all wins for the 6-3 Hermits, who are the Inquirer’s second-ranked team in South Jersey.
Udoh was ruled ineligible for the first four games after he transferred from St. Joseph. “When I could finally play, they released that dog [in me],” Udoh said last month. “I was so excited to get out there on that field.”
Udoh got his first scholarship offer from Temple over the weekend.
After a 220-yard game in a win over Cherokee last month, Udoh will look to continue his ascension.
Duke has been doing some heavy recruiting in the Philadelphia over the last week. On Friday, the Blue Devils offered scholarships to Northeast defensive end Elijah Jeudy and Neumann-Goretti safety Tysheem Johnson.
Jeudy and Johnson have fielded quite a few offers over the last several months.
Jeudy now has 21 scholarship offers from schools all over the country, according to 247Sports. Among the schools pursuing the junior defensive end are LSU and Alabama -- the Nos. 2 and No. 3 teams in the College Football Playoff standings, respectively. The two powers face off on Saturday with major playoff implications. Other schools in on Jeudy include Michigan, Baylor, Penn State, and Florida.
According to 247Sports, Johnson, a junior, now has 23 offers. Some notable schools on his list include Florida, Penn State, Ohio State, Stanford, Wisconsin, and Texas A&M.
Taleeq Robbins has had a busy week. After hearing from three schools within 24 hours last week, Robbins, a 6-3, 280 pound defensive tackle, has heard from two more.
The junior received an offer from West Virginia on Friday and another from Georgia Tech on Monday. Maryland, Iowa State, Virginia Tech, and Morgan State round out Robbins’ offers.
Robbins’ teammate Saint McLeod received offers from Kentucky, West Virginia, and Cincinnati this week.
McLeod, a junior safety, is up to 14 offers. Penn State, Oklahoma State, and Iowa State are among the notables.
Pittsburgh has extended a scholarship offer to Timber Creek defensive end Jihaad Campbell.
Campbell already has six offers as a sophomore. He received offers from Rutgers, West Virginia, and Syracuse last spring. Maryland and Temple extended offers to Campbell on Thursday.
La Salle’s Sam Brown got news Friday that West Virginia extended the sophomore running back his eighth scholarship offer.
Also in the running for Brown are Baylor, Pitt, Maryland, Bowling Green, Michigan State, William & Mary and Temple.