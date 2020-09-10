The building trade unions, which are major donors to local and state politicians and historically influential in Philadelphia and Pennsylvania politics, have a long track record of lobbying for legislation that will bring more work to their members. They often describe the bills as public safety measures that guarantee high-quality work and ensure that workers are well-paid and protected on the job — a pressing issue as shoddy work has led to deadly building collapses and other accidents, and contractors who illegally misclassify their workers run rampant.