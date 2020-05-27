In the spring primary, voters in Philadelphia will get to decide if the City of Philadelphia should create a Department of Labor.
The Department of Labor would enforce the city’s growing slate of worker protection laws, like the Fair Workweek scheduling law for retail and fast-food workers, handle sexual harassment and discrimination claims from city workers and manage contract negotiations with the municipal unions.
Most other big U.S. cities already have permanent offices that handle this type of enforcement, said Janice Fine, a Rutgers University professor and an expert who studies local labor law enforcement.
Right now, the Mayor’s Office of Labor, created under the Kenney administration, handles most of these services, but advocates fear a future mayor with different priorities could scrap the office all together. Creating a Department of Labor would give the office more staying power. It’s a symbolic move, too, as where a city allocates its resources suggests where its priorities lie.
The push for a permanent Department of Labor has been led by the same worker advocates and organizers who have been fighting for new progressive labor laws — like Fair Workweek and the Domestic Worker Bill of Rights — and stronger enforcement of them. Advocates have framed these laws and their enforcement as an antipoverty measure in the poorest big city in the country. The business community, meanwhile, has decried the city’s new labor laws as a government overreach and anti-business.