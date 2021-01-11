The case against G&R Drywall and Framing is a striking move on the part of Stollsteimer and his office, who worked with Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro’s labor-focused prosecutors to develop the case. Since 2011, when Pennsylvania’s Construction Workplace Misclassification Act went into effect, it’s been illegal to misclassify construction industry workers, but Stollsteimer’s office says this is the first criminal prosecution of such a case.