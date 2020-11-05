Stereotypes about bird brains and dumb clucks notwithstanding, those who know chickens say they’re smart — even if most aren’t able to “play” a keyboard (as a chicken named Jokgu did in 2017 on America’s Got Talent). Chickens are sociable and even affectionate creatures who recognize people, have amusing quirks (they like to look at themselves in the mirror) and only bawk-bawk-BAWK after laying an egg. The birds also are voracious consumers of insect pests and table scraps; their poop is compostable, and it makes excellent fertilizer. “I love my girls,” said Baile.